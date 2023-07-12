Punjab Education Recruitment Board has announced the results for recruitment to the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com.

The exam was conducted on March 5, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.40 AM and 2.00 PM to 3.40 PM. The final answer key was released on July 8. The results were calculated based on the final answer key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5994 vacancies.

Direct link to written exam notification.

Steps to download the ETT results

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com Go to ‘Latest Circulars’ and click the notification for ETT Results Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Paper-I result list 2023.

Direct link to Paper-II result link 2023.

