Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the online application process for recruitment to the post of Air Worthiness Officer under the Ministry of Civil Aviation today, July 13. Eligible candidates must apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in before 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification by UPSC.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill details and upload the required to documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPSC Air Worthiness Officer posts 2023.

Meanwhile, the UPSC has also commenced the registration for UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2023. Candidates who have qualified the CSE Preliminary Exam can register for the Main exam by filling the Detailed Application Form (DAF) on the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till July 19

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.