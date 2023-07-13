Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Clerk (Legal) exam 2023 (Advt No 02/2022). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and raise objections on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk (Legal) exam 2023 was conducted on July 8. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 283 Clerk (Legal) vacancies. Candidates will be able to raise their objections against the released answer key via email at helpdeskclerklegal2022@gmail.com till July 15 upto 2.00 PM.

“The candidates are instructed to send the original hard copies of the same (Objection, necessary documentary proof, original demand draft) by Speed Post as well to the office of Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, Forest Complex, Sector-68, SAS Nagar, Mohali – 160062 by date 19 -07-2023. No request for filing objection regarding provisional answer key beyond the last date or sent via mode other than email will be entertained,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download Clerk (Legal) exam answer key 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Advertisements’ tab Now click on the download link for Clerk (Legal only) Provisional answer key Provisional answer key for the Clerk Legal exam will appear on screen Download and take a print out for future reference



