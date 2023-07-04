Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Clerk (Legal) exam 2023 (Advt No 02/2022) today, July 4. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 283 Clerk (Legal) vacancies. The Clerk (Legal only) exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 8. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 21.

Here’s the official PSSSB Clerk recruitment notice 2023.

Steps to download Clerk (Legal) exam Admit Cards

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Advertisements’ tab Now click on the download link for Clerk (Legal only) admit cards Key in your credentials and submit Clerk Legal exam hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download Clerk (legal) admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.