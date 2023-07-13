Oil India Limited (OIL) has released the admit card for various posts in Grades III, V, and VII. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.oil-india.com.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31, 2023. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will comprise questions in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. There will be no negative marking in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The test will be bilingual i.e. English and Assamese. The total duration will be 2 hours.

The OIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 187 Grade 3, 5 and 7 posts.

Steps to download Oil India admit card 2023

Visit the official website oil-india.com On the homepage, click on the “Careers” tab and then Current Openings Click on admit card link against “Download Admit card for various posts (Advertisement no. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2023-66 DATED 28/03/2023)”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Grade III, V, VII admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.