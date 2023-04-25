Today is the last day to apply online for the recruitment of Workpersons in Multiple Posts at Oil India Limited (OIL), FHQ. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website oil-india.com till midnight.

The OIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 187 Grade 3, 5 and 7 posts.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and vacancy details and others available in the notification below:

Here’s OIL Indian recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

For General/OBC candidate(s), the application fee is Rs 200. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.

Steps to apply for Oil India recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website oil-india.com On the homepage, click on the “Careers” tab and then Current Openings Now click on “Apply Online” against “Advertisement for Recruitment of Workpersons in Multiple Posts at OIL, FHQ”

Register yourself and enter the OTP received on your phone Fill up the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.