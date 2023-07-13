Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Teacher in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. Eligible candidates can now apply for vacancies on the official websites bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till July 15. Earlier, the deadline was July 12.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 24 to 27, 2023

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Here’s BPSC Teacher notification 2023.

Vacancy Details

Primary schools (Class 1 to 5): 79,943

Secondary schools (Class 9 to 10): 32,916

Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12): 57,602

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years for Primary schools and 21-37 years for Secondary and Higher Secondary schools as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Refer to notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.

Steps to apply for BPSC Teacher posts 2023



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for School Teacher Recruitment Examination

Complete the registration and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Steps to apply for Teacher posts 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam. No interview round will be held.