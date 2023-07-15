The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the final result of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023) Session 2. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The candidates who secured 10 % of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. For SC/ST/PWD category, the qualifying cut off mark is 7.5 % of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks.

“The Final Result of candidates appeared in the Computer Based Entrance Examination for admission to the MBA -2023 (KMAT 2023-Second Session) is published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check the result by clicking the link ‘Result’ in the Candidate Portal and can download their Score Cards from the link,” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Entrance Examination for admission to the MBA course 2023 (KMAT 2023 Session 2) was conducted on July 2, 2023.

Steps to download KMAT Session 2 final result 2023

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KMAT 2023-Candidate Portal (Session 2) Click on the final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

