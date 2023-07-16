The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) today, July 16. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to August 1, 2023. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Due to a high number of candidates, JEECUP also reopened a special two-day registration window for new students on July 13 and 14. The application correction window closed at 12.00 PM yesterday, July 15.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UPJEE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on UPJEE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.