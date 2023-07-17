The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list under reserve category list for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022. Registered candidates can check and download their IBPS PO scorecards from the official website ibps.in till August 14.

The IBPS PO Main exam 2022 was held in November last year and the result was declared on January 5. Shortlisted candidates were called to appear for an interview/personality test round in February. The IBPS PO scorecard for general category candidates was released on March 15.

“Further to our notice dated 01.04.2023 released on the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in, provisional allotment exercise from the reserve list under CRP-PO/MT-XIII has been done based on the vacancies provided by the Participating Banks up to 07.07.2023. Provisionally allotted candidates are being intitmated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of the online registration for CRP-PO/MT-XIII. The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of of various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official IBPS PO provisional allotment notification.

Steps to download IBPS PO scorecard 2023:



Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the provisional allotment list under reserve category for CRP PO/MT-XII Key in your Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS PO scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

