Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued the hall tickets for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website onlinebssc.com.

The BSSC CGL Mains 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 23. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2248 vacancies. The BSSC CGL Prelims result was declared on May 31, 2023. A total of 11240 candidates have qualified to appear for the Main exam.

Candidates can check exam pattern, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download BSSC 3rd CGL Main admit cards

Visit BSSC’s application portal onlinebssc.com Click on the download link against ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD LINK FOR 3RD GRADUATE LEVEL COMBINED COMPETITIVE (MAIN) EXAM-2022 Key in your registration details and submit BSSC CGL Mains 2022 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference



