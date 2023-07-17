Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the results for the recruitment exam for Executive Officers posts in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 vacancies out of which 36 vacancies are of Executive Officer, Grade-IV included in Group-VIII Services and 42 vacancies of Executive Officer, Grade-III included in Group-VII-B Services. The exam was conducted on September 11, 2022.

Here’s TNPSC 12/2022 notification.

Here’s TNPSC 13/2022 notification.

Steps to download Executive Officer results 2022

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Latest Results/Result declaration schedule” Click on the result link for Executive Officer 2022 Key in your registration details and submit Scorecard for TNPSC Executive Officer will appear on screen Check, download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download TNPSC Executive Officer results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.