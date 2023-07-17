Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE) for post of (HCM and ASI Steno). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 22 to 28, 2023. The admit card will be released on July 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 251 vacancies, of which 27 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and 224 vacancies for Head Constable (Ministerial).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to Download admit card of Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE) for post of (HCM & ASI Steno)”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Test/ Skill Test/ PST & DV and medical examination (DME/RME).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.