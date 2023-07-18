UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Deputy Architect and other posts before July 27
Candidates must apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in prior to the deadline.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment of Deputy architects and various other posts on July. Candidates must apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in prior to the deadline. The last date for printing completely submitted forms is July 28.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 71 vacancies in the Commission.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official UPSC notification 2023.
Vacancy Details
- Legal Officer: 2 posts
- Scientific Officer: 1 post
- Deputy Architect: 53 posts
- Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts
- Junior Scientific Officer : 2 posts
- Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts
- Director General: 1 post
- Administrative Officer: 3 posts
Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023
- Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in
- Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile
- Apply for the post, fill details and upload the required to documents
- Pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.