Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC will conduct the CAPF AC exam 2023 on August 6 (Sunday) and will comprise two papers. Paper-I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and Paper-II will be held from 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2023 will be held for recruitment to 322 Assistant Commandants (Group A) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). This includes: BSF-86, CRPF-55, CISF-91, ITBP-60 and SSB-30.

Steps to download CAPF admit card 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CAPFF admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.

