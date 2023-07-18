Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) (Male/Female)-2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in. Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 21, 2023.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) of Constable (Technical/Tradesmen), Pioneer and Constable (Ministerial) was held from July 1 to 12, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The CRPF Constable Tradesman recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9212 posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates. The pay scale is level-3 (Rs 21,700 - 69,100). The posts include Bugler, Cook, Safai Karmachari, Driver, Barber, Washerman and Carpenter, among others.

Steps to check Constable Tradesman answer key 2023

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “link for objection management portal of CRPF (Technical & Tradesman)”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.