The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the final result for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2023 today, July 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS NORCET 2023 online (CBT) mode examination was conducted on June 3, 2023. The exam is conducted for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II)- Group ‘B’ on Direct Recruitment Basis at various hospitals.

Steps to download AIIMS NORCET result 2023

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Important Announcements’ section Click on the Result link for NORCET Test 4 AIIMS NORCET Test 4 result will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIIMS Nusing Officer results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.