All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the INI SS July round 2 results for admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) of AIIMS New Delhi and Six other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2023 session. Registered candidates can check the results on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

“All candidates who have been allotted an Institute from their filled choices in the 2nd Round of Online Institute Allocation or not upgraded an Institute allotted in 1st round of allocation are required to login through the online Institute allocation portal and actively exercise one of the following options from 11.00 AM of 12th July, 2023 to 5.00 PM on 19 th July, 2023. Failure to select any of the option as below will lead to forfeiture of the allocated Institute and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in 3rd Round,” reads the official notification.

Candidates can choose to either accept the allotted seat and discontinue participation in further rounds of the admission process or accept the allotted seat and continue to participate in round 3 of seat allocation process.

Steps to check INI SS July round 2 results 2023

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Important announcements’ section Now click on the results link for INI SS July round 2 results The results will appear on screen, check the list for your application number Download and take a printout for future reference



