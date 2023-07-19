The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the notification of Stage II for the post of SCT Sub Inspector 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam from July 21 (10.00 AM) onwards on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is August 3 upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidate should fill the said online application form compulsorily and they should bring the copy of the said online application form (Stage-II) while coming to attend for the PMT/PET test and submit the same to the authorities concerned,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

A total of 57,923 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam. The shortlisted applicants will have to appear for the PMT/PET round to be held in 4 locations i.e., at Vishakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool.

The AP Police SI preliminary written test was held on February 19 at 291 test centres across 13 towns/cities in Andhra Pradesh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.