The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam date for Indira Gandhi National Open University Recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)-2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31, 2023.

The CBT Question Paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) for General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Test of Language (English or Hindi) will be as per the choice of the candidates.

City Intimation and Admit Card informing the date of examination Time, Exam Centre, Instructions, etc. for the Exam will be issued in due course, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The IGNOU JAT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 200 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.