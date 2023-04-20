The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration window today for Indira Gandhi National Open University Recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)-2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to make changes in their application forms on April 21 and 22.

The IGNOU JAT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 200 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT). The exam schedule will be released later.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-27 years as on April 20, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: 10+2 (Class 12) pass with typing speed of 40 wpm in English.

Here’s IGNOU JAT notification 2023.

Application fee

The fee for unreserved/OBC/EWS is Rs 1000 and for SC/ST/Female is Rs 600.

Steps to apply for IGNOU JAT recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “IGNOU Recruitment Examination - 2023 for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)” Click on IGNOU JAT 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

