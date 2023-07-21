Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Trained Primary Teacher Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in from August 8 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is September 7, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes from September 13 to 15, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit card for Lab Assistant posts.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 27 to August 12, 2023, at various exam centres in different districts including — Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Deoghar.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 690 vacancies for Lab Assistants including 230 vacancies each in the Chemistry, Biology and Physics field. The Pay metric level is 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Steps to download JLACE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Admit Card of JLACE-2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JLACE 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.