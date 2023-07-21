Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Lab Assistant Competitive Examination 2023 or (JLACE 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 27 to August 12, 2023, at various exam centres in different districts including — Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Deoghar.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 690 vacancies for Lab Assistants including 230 vacancies each in the Chemistry, Biology and Physics field. The Pay metric level is 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Steps to download JLACE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Admit Card of JLACE-2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JLACE 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.