Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Aeronautical Officer, Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II, Scientist ‘B’, and Assistant Geophysicist. Candidates can submit their form at upsconline.nic.in till August 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Aeronautical Officer: 26

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 01

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: 20

Scientist ‘B’: 07

Assistant Geophysicist: 02

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for Advertisement No. : 14/2023 posts

Fill in the details, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.