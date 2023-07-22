UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsconline.nic.in till August 10, 2023.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Aeronautical Officer, Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II, Scientist ‘B’, and Assistant Geophysicist. Candidates can submit their form at upsconline.nic.in till August 10, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Aeronautical Officer: 26
- Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 01
- Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: 20
- Scientist ‘B’: 07
- Assistant Geophysicist: 02
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.
Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023
- Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in
- Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile
- Apply for Advertisement No. : 14/2023 posts
- Fill in the details, upload the documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.