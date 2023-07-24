Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the exam date for the Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023). Eligible candidates can also submit the application for the scribe facility at jssc.nic.in till August 3, 2023.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 18 to September 10, 2023. The admit card will be released in due course. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3120 vacancies.

Steps to download PGTTCE admit card 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in Click on PGTTCE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited applications for 26000+ teacher posts from August 8. The last date to apply for the post is September 7, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes from September 13 to 15, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

