Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam date of the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services 2022 today, July 24. As per the notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Admission certificates and instructions to candidates of eligible candidates will be available on the website of the Commission later. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at opsc.gov.in to download their admission certificate and instructions to candidates.

The OPSC OMAS recruitment drive (Advt No. 06 of 2022-23) aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies. The applications were invited from August 17 to September 16, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OMAS 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.