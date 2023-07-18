Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam dates for the various posts of Medical Officer (Group-B), Assistant Mining Engineer (Group-B) and Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B). Candidates can download the schedule from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the screening tests for the post of Medical Officer (Group-B) and Assistant Mining Engineer (Group-B) in Mines and Geology Department, Haryana are scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2023. The exam for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana will be held on August 27, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies for Medical Officer (Group-B) posts, 4 for Assistant Mining Engineer (Group-B), and 53 for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B).

Meanwhile, the Commission will conclude the online application process for 4000+ PGT posts in Haryana, Mewat Cadre today, July 18. Candidates must complete their applications for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC has notified a total of 4473 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) out of which 613 vacancies in 19 different subjects are for Mewat Cadre, while 3863 vacancies are for PGTs in the Rest of Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Rs 47,600- 1,51,100 + usual allowances as applicable from time to time.

Application Fee



For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC PGT recruitment 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisement” Now click on the application link against PGT Haryana/Mewat posts (as per subject) Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

