Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced a combined screening test for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects under various Advertisements for Mewat and Haryana Cadre. Candidates will be able to find the subject-wise schedule for the examination on the official website hpsc.gov.in soon.

The HPSC PGT recruitment Combined Screening Test is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023. HPSC has notified a total of 4473 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) out of which 613 vacancies in 19 different subjects are for Mewat Cadre, while 3863 vacancies are for PGTs in the Rest of Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Rs 47,600- 1,51,100 + usual allowances as applicable from time to time.

“It is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates who have applied against the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT against Advertisement No. 25/2023,28/2023 &. 29/2023 for Rest of Haryana cadre in the subject of Commerce, History & Mathematics respectively and Advertisement No. 33/2023, 34/2023, 35/2023, 37/2023, 38/2023, 41/2023, 42/2023, 44/2023 & 47/2023 for Mewat Cadre in the subject of Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, Hindi, History, Mathematics & Physics respectively’ that the Commission has decided to conduct a combined Screening Tests subject-wise, on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023,” reads the official notification.

Direct link to the HPSC PGT notification 2023.

