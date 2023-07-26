Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card of the subject knowledge test for the post of Scientist B (Group-B ) in Haryana State Pollution Control Board. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The subject knowledge test is scheduled to be conducted on August 2 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take black and white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos and other particulars can easily be seen/ verified. Candidates having small size admit cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies.

Steps to download Scientist B admit card 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Scientist B admit card link Key in your User ID and Password Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Scientist B admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.