The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will tomorrow, July 27, release the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023). Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UPJEE (P) 2023 online entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 7, 2023. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download UPJEE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on UPJEE 2023 admit card

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.