The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has indefinitely deferred the dates for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) today, July 20. Candidates must check the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in regularly for updates.

The UPJEE 2023 exam was scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to August 1. The admit cards were scheduled to be released on July 16, which were delayed.

A message on the official website reads, “tentative exam dates for online CBT Entrance Examination UPJEE(P)-2023 is 1st week of August.”

Furthermore, JEECUP had conducted a special round of online registration for new candidates on July 13 and 14. The JEECUP 2023 registrations commenced in May and the deadline deferred multiple times, accepting applications till June 15.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

An official notice is expected from the Council shortly announcing the revised schedule and more information.

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.