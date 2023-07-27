Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Project Engineer-I on contract basis for deployment at Water Front Support Locations. Eligible candidates can apply through the BEL official website bel-india.in upto August 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 27 vacancies for Project Engineers on a temporary basis. The recruitment will be conducted through walk-in interviews. Candidates will have to register for the interviews using the link provided by BEL India.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate should not be above the age of 32 years, as on August 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

(i)For Project Engineer-I (Electronics) - B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics and Telecommunications / Telecommunication from a recognised University / Institute.

(ii) For Project Engineer-I (Mechanical) - B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Mechanical discipline from a recognised University / Institute.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, tenure and contract, selection process and more information from the official BEL notification below:

BEL India Project Engineer recruitment 2023.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bel-india.in On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Careers’ and select Recruitment-Advertisements Click on the notification Recruitment of Project Engineers for Water Front Support Locations Now click on ‘Google Form link’ Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Download and take a printout

Direct link to apply for BEL Project Engineer recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.