Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the admit card for various posts including Technician-B, Draughtsman-B and Radiographer-A. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website vssc.gov.in.

The written test is scheduled to be held on August 20 in Thiruvananthapuram. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website vssc.gov.in Go to “Careers—VSSC Recruitment Advt RMT 324: Hall Ticket Download (1488,1489,1490,1491,1492,1493,1494,1495,1496,1497)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a written test and a skill test. The written test will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. The paper will have 80 multiple choice questions. There will be a negative marking of 0.33 for each wrong answer and 1 mark for a correct answer.

The skill test will be of a qualifying nature only. The minimum marks required for qualifying the skill test is 50/100 marks for UR candidates and 40/100 marks for reserved categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.