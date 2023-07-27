The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) -Legal Stream 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sebi.gov.in.

The Phase I online examination will be held on August 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on May 31, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ PwBD category.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.sebi.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Careers—SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023 (Legal Stream) - Download of Call Letter for Phase I” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The Phase II is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and the Phase III (Interview) will be intimated later.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.