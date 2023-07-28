The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Indira Gandhi National Open University Recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31, 2023. The CBT Question Paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) for General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Test of Language (English or Hindi) will be as per the choice of the candidates.

The IGNOU JAT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 200 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT).

Steps to download JAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on IGNOU Admit Card link Key in your login details ad submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JAT 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.