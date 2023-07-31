Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021 for the Librarian, Chemical Engineering, Diary Engineering and Automotive Engineering exams. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their login details.

The exam for Librarian and other remaining posts is scheduled to be conducted on August 13, 2023. The UPPSC Technical Education Service Exam 2021 for Mechanical and Civil Engineering was held on December 22, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1370 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Principal, 1039 for Lecturer, Engineering & Technical Branches, 16 for Workshop Superintendent, 87 for Librarian, and 215 for Lecturer (Non Engineering).

Steps to download UPPSC admit card 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in Candidate Registration No, date of birth, select gender and submit The UPPSC Technical Lecturer admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.