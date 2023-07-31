The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the mock test and revised exam schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023). Eligible candidates access the mock test from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The admit card for the UPJEE exam 2023 was released on July 27. Candidates who will be appearing for the exams, scheduled to start on August 2, can take the mock test online in preparation for the exam.

Exam Schedule UPJEE 202

Test Date Slot-I and Time Slot-II and Time Slot-III and Time Day 1 August 2 Group A

8.00 AM to 10.30 AM Group A

12.00 PM to 2.30 PM Group A

4.00 PM to 6.30 PM Day 2

August 3 Group A

8.00 AM to 10.30 AM Group A

12.00 PM to 2.30 PM Group A

4.00 PM to 6.30 PM Day 3 August 4 Group A

8.00 AM to 10.30 AM Group A

12.00 PM to 2.30 PM Group A

4.00 PM to 6.30 PM Day 4 August 5 Group E1

8.00 AM to 10.30 AM Group E1

12.00 PM to 2.30 PM Group E1

4.00 PM to 6.30 PM Day 5 August 6 Group E1 and E2

8.00 AM to 10.30 AM Group K

12.00 PM to 2.30 PM Group B,C,D,E,G,H,I

4.00 PM to 6.30 PM

Steps to access UPJEE mock test 2023

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in Under ‘News and Events’ click on UPJEE mock test link Click on the link to start the Mock Test and select your Paper Login using the registration number on you UPJEE admit card Login and attempt the paper in the stipulated time Submit, calculate your score and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to attempt UPJEE mock test 2023.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

