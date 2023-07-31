Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Jr. Assistant (Office), Sr. Assistant (Accounts), Junior Executive (Common Cadre) and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at www.aai.aero from August 5 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is September 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Jr. Assistant (Office): 09

Sr. Assistant (Accounts): 09

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237

Junior Executive (Finance): 66

Junior Executive (Fire Services): 03

Junior Executive (Law): 18

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other detail available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Application Fee of Rs 1000 (inclusive of GST) is to be paid by the candidates. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.