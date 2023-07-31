The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the provisional allotment list for the TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 counselling process today, July 31. Registered candidates can check their results on the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. Results were announced on May 25. The examination is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc. provided in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024. The TS EAMCET Counselling Phase 1 results was released on July 17.

Steps to download TS EAMCET Phase 2 result 2023



Visit the official website tseamcet.nic.in Now click on ‘Candidates Login’ Key in your login details and submit Click on the link to download EAMCET Phase 2 results Download and take a printout for fututre reference



Direct link to download for TS EAMCET counselling results 2023.

Candidates can check the college wise provisional allotment details in the official link below:

College-wise provisional allotment details TSEAMCET 2023.

Candidates who have been selected in this phase, will have to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website between July 31 and August 2. The choice filling for the third and final phase of TS EAMCET counselling 2023 will commence on August 4.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.