Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State Engineering Service Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 13 to 18 in two shifts.

The UKPSC recruitment aims to fill up 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments. A total of 25 vacancies are to be filled in the Rural Development Department, 56 in the Irrigation Department, 8 in the Minor Irrigation Department, 21 in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2 in the Department of Energy, and 42 in the Public Works Department.

Steps to download ESE 2021 admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on ESE 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The selection process includes a combined competitive written exam, followed by document verification and a personal interview.

