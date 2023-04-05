Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has cancelled the Combined State Engineering Services Main Exam 2021 held in April last year. Candidates can check the notice at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC AE Main exam 2022 was held from April 23 to 27, 2022 at different centres across Uttarakhand. As per the notice, the exam has now been cancelled and a fresh exam will be held from August 13 to 18, 2023.

Here’s UKPSC AE Mains exam cancellation notice.

The UKPSC recruitment aims to fill up 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments. A total of 25 vacancies are to be filled in the Rural Development Department, 56 in the Irrigation Department, 8 in the Minor Irrigation Department, 21 in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2 in the Department of Energy, and 42 in the Public Works Department.

The selection process includes a combined competitive written exam, followed by document verification and a personal interview.