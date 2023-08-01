The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB) today, August 1. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 vacancies in the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana. The exam (Computer Based Test) is scheduled to be held on August 8, 2023 in two shifts.

Here’s the official notification by TSPSC.

Steps to download TSPSC ULB admit card 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification ‘Hall ticket for Accounts Officer’ Login using your TSPSC Id and date of birth Hall ticket for the Accounts Officer exam will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TSPSC Accounts Officer admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.