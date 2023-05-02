Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall tickets for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The examinations for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Agriculture Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering) will be held on May 8 and 9. All exams will be conducted through Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode.

The TSPSC AEE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies.

Steps to download TSPSC AEE hall ticket 2023



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Executive Engineer hall ticket link

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC AEE hall ticket will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download TSPSC AEE admit card 2023.