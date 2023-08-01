The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the merit list of candidates who have qualified for Grade B (General) Phase II exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Grade II Phase I exam can download the merit list from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Phase II exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 19, 2023. The Phase I preliminary exam was conducted on July 16, 2023. The shortlisted candidates will be able to appear for the

Direct link to the Phase II exam schedule.

Steps to download RBI Phase I result 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to “Results” Click on RBI Grade B Phase I merit list link Check and download the result Take a printout for future referece

Direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase I result (DEPR).

Direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase I result (DISM).

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.

