The Patna High Court has released the admit card for the written test of the Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The written test is scheduled to be conducted on August 13 in single shift from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM at various examination centres situated at Patna. The reporting time for the candidates shall be 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM.

A total of 7394 candidates have been declared qualified for appearing at the Written Test for selection/ appointment to the post of Assistant.

“Examination centre allotted to the candidates is final and no communication with regard to change of examination centre shall be entertained. Admit card would not be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode. The eligible candidates shall also be intimated through SMS/ e-mail on their registered mobile number/ e-mail ID in this regard,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Go to Recruitments—Click to download admit card for Written Test for the Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023

Take a printout for future reference

