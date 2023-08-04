The Patna High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Stenographer (Group-C Post)” in Level 4. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.patnahighcourt.gov.in till August 24, 2023. The last date to pay the fee is August 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 Stenographer vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Intermediate (12th passed) from a recognised Board/ University. Certificate of English shorthand and English typing from a recognised institution. Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution and minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English shorthand. Minimum speed of 40 words per minute in English Typing.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1100, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to SC/ST/OH category.

Steps to apply for Stenographer posts 2023

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in Go to Recruitments—Stenographer Recruitment Examination, 2023 Register ad proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Stenographer posts 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test and the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.