Rajasthan Police has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 3500+ Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in from August 7 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 27, 2023.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 28 to 30. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3578 posts.

Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, exam schedule and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The Candidates from unreserved/OBC (creamy layer)/ outside of the state will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to reserved category/OBC (Non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.