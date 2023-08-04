Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for various posts under Advt 18/2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 5, 2023. The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 227 vacancies in different posts.

Steps to download the admit card 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the ‘Advertisements’ tab and click on Advt. No. 18/2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

The Selection Process for includes Written Exam, Document Verification and Medical Exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.