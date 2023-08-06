Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conclude the online application process for the post of Netra Parikshan Adhikari Main examination tomorrow, August 7. Candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Eligibility test (PET) will be able to apply for the Mains on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their forms till August 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 157 vacancies. The exam date for Netra Parikshan Adhikari Main examination will be announced on the Commission’s website later this month.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 for application. Examination fee to be paid only by shortlisted candidates.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for the exam

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Now click on the apply link under Advt No 06-Exam/2023 Login using your registration details Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for the Main exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.