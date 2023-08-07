Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 2nd provisional answer key for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, against the released answer key till August 8, 2023.

The BPSC 32nd Judiciary exam was conducted on June 4 (Sunday). The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 155 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Steps to download 32nd Judiciary 2nd provisional answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 2nd provisional answer key for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2023 The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take and printout and raise objections, if any

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.